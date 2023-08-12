Senator Ciuca on International Youth Day: Investing in a modern, developed Romania means investing in young people

Senate Chairman Nicolae Ciuca says that investing in a modern and developed Romania means investing in younger people, and supporting them today only secures a stronger and more prosperous nation tomorrow, told Agerpres.

"We see their energy, creativity and determination to change the world for the better every day. Young people are the heart and future of Romania and we dedicate to them, every year, August 12. On International Youth Day, let's look at the essential role that the newer generations have in society, to their remarkable ability to overcome challenges and turn aspirations into reality," Ciuca wrote in a social media post.

Ciuca posted his message on International Youth Day, which is celebrated on August 12.

"Aware that our decisions shape the future in which they will live, we must take into account that the involvement of young people in the decision-making process is crucial. In the National Liberal Party (PNL), we encourage them to have a strong voice, to come up with ideas and projects, to get involved and we offer them our support and experience to build the future they want. And we must do the same everywhere in the country. Investing in a modern and developed Romania means investing in younger people, and supporting them today only secures a stronger and more prosperous nation tomorrow. Happy Youth Day to young Romanians and all over the world!"