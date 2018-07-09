Senior official Ciamba meets Holocaust Museum reps, reaffirms Romania's commitment to combating anti-Semitism

At a meeting with representatives of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM) on Monday, Secretary of State for Euro-Atlantic Bilateral and Strategic Affairs George Ciamba with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reconfirmed Romania's constant commitment to tackling discrimination, anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial, informs Agerpres.

According to a press statement released by MAE, during the meeting, the USHMM representatives pointed out the excellent level of co-operation with Romania under the Romanian chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), as well as the significant progress made by Romania lately with condemning anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial, and taking responsibility for its past.

They also informed that USHMM is currently watching attempts by European countries to rewrite the history of the Holocaust.

Opportunities for co-operation between Romania and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum during the time Romania holds the rotating presidency of the European Council in the first half of 2019 were explored.

In his turn, Ciamba welcomed the excellent collaboration with the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, including in the context of the Romanian IHRA chairmanship and reconfirmed Romania's continued commitment to combating discrimination, anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial.

"George Ciamba shared the interlocutors' concern about the developments in some European countries regarding the revaluation of some extremist, anti-Semitic actions and positions, and the attempts to rewrite the history of the Holocaust," according to MAE.

At the same time, Ciamba expressed the principle openness to identifying ways of co-operation during the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council, with the details to be discussed in the next period.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington is the United States' official memorial to the Holocaust. Adjacent to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the USHMM provides for the documentation, study, and interpretation of Holocaust history. It is dedicated to helping leaders and citizens of the world confront hatred, prevent genocide, promote human dignity, and strengthen democracy. The USHMM's collections contain more than 12,750 artifacts, 49 million pages of archival documents, 80,000 historical photographs, 200,000 registered survivors, 1,000 hours of archival footage, 84,000 library items, and 9,000 oral history testimonies.