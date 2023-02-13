Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is invited on 6 March, 15:00hrs, in the Senate plenary meeting, at the "Prime Minister's Question Time" at the invitation of the Save Romania Union (USR) group to discuss the special and service pensions reform, told Agerpres.

USR group leader Radu Mihail stated on Monday that he is interested to know whether the Government's draft meets the requirements established through the benchmarks of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"The request will be sent on Monday by the Secretary General of the Senate (...) Nicolae Ciuca has many things to clarify: what is the Government's standpoint regarding the special pensions, whether the EU believes that the current approach observes he benchmarks in the PNRR or is Romania risking to lose billion of euros for the sake of party specials. Nicolae Ciuca still needs to tell us why Romania borrows more and more and with higher and higher rates; what is happening with the energy bills and the delays in issuing the cards," USR Senator Radu Mihai said.

According to the USR senators' leader, the draft law which has been submitted to Parliament has "major deficiencies, does not solve the substantive problem - the recalculation of service pensions based on contribution - and risks being declared unconstitutional."

Radu Mihail highlighted that the Senate Regulation stipulates that "the prime minister has the obligation to participate in the requested debate."

Acting Senate President Alina Gorghiu stated that "the invitation represents an occasion for the prime minister, according to the Regulation, to come and express his point of view."

"We will find the suitable date together with him, so that we can debate on this topic," Gorghiu added.