SEPTEMBER 25 IN HISTORY

The Day of Giving

1396 - The Battle of Nicopolis. Allied crusader armies commanded by Hungary's King Sigismund of Luxemburg (1387-1437), joined by Wallachia's ruler Mircea the Elder (1386-1418), were defeated by Turkish armies commended by Sultan Bayezid I (1389-1402).

1785 - Birth in Brasov of jurist Christian Flechtenmacher, the main author of the code of law known as the Calimach Code (1817); he was the first author in Romania of a legal dictionary (1815). (d. May 1, 1843)

1826 - A Russian-Turkish Convention was signed at Akkerman that confirmed the provisions of the 1812 Peace Treaty of Bucharest

1880 - Birth of geologist George Macovei, a member of the Romanian Academy (d. 31 May 1969)

1881 - Birth of poet Panait Cerna (Panait Stanciof) (d. April 8, 1913)

1913 - Birth of Maria Tanase, one of the most famous singers of Romanian folklore (d. June 22, 1963)

1920 - Birth of literary historian and critic Dumitru Vatamaniuc, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 4, 2018)

1936 - Birth of Ileana Sararoiu, folk, pop, romance music singer (d. 12/13 May, 1979)

1938 - Birth of film director Nicolae Margineanu

1944 - Birth of composer Dorin Liviu Zaharia (d. December 3, 1987)

1948 - Birth of retired handball player and coach Stefan Birtalan

1948 - Birth of composer Vasile Sirli, musical director of Disneyland Paris

1983 - Death of poet and prose writer Ion Theodor Ilea (b. June 17, 1908)

1990 - Romania signed in Washington, the US, an accession agreement with the International Financial Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group

2006 - The 61st meeting of the Standing Council of La Francophonie was organised on the Summit Meeting of La Francophonie. (held at the Palace of Parliament, Bucharest)

2013 - President Traian Basescu awarded posthumous decorations to two Romanian soldiers who died on September 22 in Afghanistan - Vasile-Claudiu Popa and Adrian Postelnicu. The bodies of the two soldiers were repatriated by a military helicopter to the 90th Otopeni Base in the presence of their families, Defence Minister Mircea Dusa and Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Stefan Danila

2019 - President Klaus Iohannis has bilateral meetings with the presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky and Georgia, Salome Zurabichvili, as well as his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, on the sidelines of the UN GA's 74th session in New York