 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Serbian citizen caught while illegally crossing border between Ukraine and Romania

granita

A Serbian citizen was caught by border police in Botosani while illegally trying to cross the border between Ukraine and Romania, said the spokesman for the Territorial Border Police Service (STPF), Minodora Racnea.

According to her, the 35-year-old man intended to come to Romania to look for a job. He allegedly tried to cross the border through a border checkpoint but was denied entry because he did not meet all the conditions for leaving Ukraine.

"Following the checks, the border police found that the man is a 35-year-old Serbian citizen. It was also established that the person intended to leave Ukraine through a crossing point, but did not meet the conditions. The Serbian citizen stated that his intention was to come to Romania, out of the desire to find a job here," said Racnea.

In this case, the border police are conducting investigations into a fraudulent crossing of the state border, and the person was taken over by the Ukrainian authorities.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.