Serbian citizen caught while illegally crossing border between Ukraine and Romania

A Serbian citizen was caught by border police in Botosani while illegally trying to cross the border between Ukraine and Romania, said the spokesman for the Territorial Border Police Service (STPF), Minodora Racnea.

According to her, the 35-year-old man intended to come to Romania to look for a job. He allegedly tried to cross the border through a border checkpoint but was denied entry because he did not meet all the conditions for leaving Ukraine.

"Following the checks, the border police found that the man is a 35-year-old Serbian citizen. It was also established that the person intended to leave Ukraine through a crossing point, but did not meet the conditions. The Serbian citizen stated that his intention was to come to Romania, out of the desire to find a job here," said Racnea.

In this case, the border police are conducting investigations into a fraudulent crossing of the state border, and the person was taken over by the Ukrainian authorities.