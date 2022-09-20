Seven feature films that test conventional limits of cinema, in BIEFF 2022 competition

The 12th edition of the Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival (BIEFF ) proposes, for the first time, an international competition dedicated to films made by directors who are on their first or second feature film in their career, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Seven films that test the conventional limits of cinema are competing for the BIEFF 2022 Grand Prize worth 20,000 euros, consisting of post-production services offered by Avanpost. Among the surprises reserved for the public between September 27 and October 2 are titles appreciated and awarded by the juries of major cinematographic events.

Both formally innovative and thematically challenging, the seven titles selected by Oana Ghera, artistic director of BIEFF, and Flavia Dima, associate curator, propose polemical approaches to some topics of contemporary interest, in ways that vary from to brave explorations of the surrounding realities up to fascinating exercises of imagination of surrealist inspiration, specify the organizers of the festival.

The feature film "Super Natural", the debut of director Jorge Jacome, will be screened on the first day of the festival, at Cinema Elvire Popesco, followed, on September 28, by the film "Herbaria", directed by Leandro Listorti.

On the same evening, the public can watch "Neptune Frost", an Afro-futurist musical with a political background. The film bears the signature of rapper Saul Williams and artist Anisia Uzeyman.

The film "Piaffe", directed by Anne Oren, a story about the discovery of sexuality and the self told in a surrealist key, in which a foley artist prepares so intensely for a commercial in which she has to reproduce the sounds of a horse that her body mysteriously develops o tail will be screened on September 29, also at Cinema Elvire Popesco.

The film "A Woman Escapes", directed by Sofia Bohdanowicz, Burak Cevik, Blake Williams, will be part of an event screening that will run in 3D Anaglyph format at Cinema Elvire Popesco, on September 30. On October 1, at 18:30, the national premiere of the film "El Gran Movimiento" will take place. On the same evening, the spectators will watch "Human Flowers of Flesh", directed by Helena Wittmann.

The Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival is organized by the Manekino Cultural Association.