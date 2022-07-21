Several prototypes of hydrogen-powered vehicles already built at ICSI Ramnicu Valcea

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, after a visit to the National Research and Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies (ICSI) in Ramnicu Valcea (south-central Romania), that several prototypes of hydrogen-powered vehicles have already been built and that research on hydrogen fuel cells and batteries has made important progress.

The head of the government pointed out that a sustainable economy cannot be accomplished without funding research and that inventions need to be put into practice and moved to mass production.

"At yesterday's government meeting we approved the research and innovation strategy for the period 2022 - 2027 and I wanted to come and see first-hand, talk to the personnel who have been working in research for many years and have a lengthy experience in the field, how they see the applicability of this strategy and in particular the part of elaboration and content of the national plan for the implementation of the research and innovation strategy. I consider that it is very important for all of us to be aware that if we invest in research, we invest in development, we invest in everything that means our collective effort to take this direction of development, modernization, economic consolidation, as we are talking about a sustainable economy in all our approaches. The way I understand it, a sustainable economy cannot be done without sustainable research, without the funding of research, which should get all types of resources, but especially the human resource," Ciuca told a press conference.

According to the head of the Executive, institutional research and private research must be linked, because, he argues, "there is a discrepancy, a mismatch between what is happening within the institutional framework, within institutions, research institutes and what happens in economic practice and particularly in the private sector."

Ciuca said that a call for projects has already been launched, through which 150 million euros will be provided under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for green hydrogen research, innovation and production.

The Prime Minister emphasized that plans are afoot for a car manufacturer to join this green initiative with specific products. AGERPRES