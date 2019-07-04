SIFs' index in slight decline in opening of Thursday's stock trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session on the rise and the BET index, showing the trend of the 16 most liquid companies except for the SIFs, posted a 0.14pct appreciation 25 minutes into the trading, up to 8,857.60 points.

Also, the BET-NG, the index of the 10 energy and utilities companies, posted a 0.43pct rise.At the same time, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose by 0.04pct and the BET-BK index of investment funds was up 0.03pct.The companies with the highest rises are Oil Terminal (+ 14.71pct), Electroputere (+ 3.45pct) and Electrica (+ 1.35pct).The most significant depreciations were recorded by Artego, which lost 2.16pct of the value, Turbomecanica (-0.32pct) and BRD (-0.15pct).