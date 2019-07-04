 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

SIFs' index in slight decline in opening of Thursday's stock trading session

bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session on the rise and the BET index, showing the trend of the 16 most liquid companies except for the SIFs, posted a 0.14pct appreciation 25 minutes into the trading, up to 8,857.60 points. 

The BETPlus index of the 37 most liquid stocks on the BVB was on the rise, by a similar percentage of 0.14pct, while the BET-FI index of the SIFs was the only one with 0.35 pct. 

Also, the BET-NG, the index of the 10 energy and utilities companies, posted a 0.43pct rise. 

At the same time, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose by 0.04pct and the BET-BK index of investment funds was up 0.03pct. 

The companies with the highest rises are Oil Terminal (+ 14.71pct), Electroputere (+ 3.45pct) and Electrica (+ 1.35pct). 

The most significant depreciations were recorded by Artego, which lost 2.16pct of the value, Turbomecanica (-0.32pct) and BRD (-0.15pct).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.