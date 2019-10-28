 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Simona Halep defeats Bianca Andreescu in WTA Finals in Shenzhen

Simona Halep Bianca Andreescu Halep Andreescu

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu in three sets, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, Monday, in a match in the Purple Group of the 2019 Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen (China).

Halep, 28, world number 5, has managed to prevail in two hours and 34 minutes, in a match with dramatic overtones, at times.

After this victory, Halep will receive 525,000 US dollars and 250 WTA points and Andreescu, 19, world number 4 will receive 220,000 US dollars and 125 WTA points.

In the second round, Andreescu will face off Karolina Pliskova and Halep will play Elina Svitolina.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.