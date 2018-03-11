Simona Halep, strenuous qualification for round of sixteen of Indian Wells tournament (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep , world no. 1, strenuously qualified on Sunday for the round of sixteen of the Indian Wells (California) WTA tournament, featuring 7,972,535-dollar prizes, after prevailing in three sets over American Caroline Dolehide, 1-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Halep (26) needed two hours and 6 minutes to get past Dolehide (19 years old, WTA's 165th), who had eliminated Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia, 30th seed) in the previous round.Halep managed 17 winning direct shots, Dolehide had 33, Simona counted 30 unforced errors and the American 47. The Romanian had a 68 percent on the points won in the first service, as compared to her adversary's 64 percent.The Indian Wells' winner in 2015 secured a 88,135-dollar cheque and 120 WTA points and will face Chinese Qiang Wang (26, WTA's 55th), the winner against French Kristina Mladenovicm 14th seed, 6-1, 6-2.

