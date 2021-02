Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, the third ranking player in the world, has withdrawn from the WTA tournament in Doha (Qatar), scheduled during the period of 1-6 of March, announced WTA Insider, quoting the Qatar Total Open's Instagram account, according to AGERPRES.

Halep won the title in 2014 and in 2019 played the grand finale (lost against Belgian Elise Mertens).

The next tournament where Simona Halep will evolve will be the one in Dubai (7-13 of March).