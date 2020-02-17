Small businesses' umbrella organisation opposes differentiated national minimum wage

The National Council of Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises (CNIPMMR) does not support the differentiation of the national minimum wage and calls on the Chamber of Deputies, as the decision-making body, to reject this bill on grounds of unconstitutionality, but also because no study has been carried out to document its impact on SMEs.

"This law introduces several minimum national gross wages. The Council does not back the differentiation of the minimum wage according to various criteria, such as the activity sectors, or the education required for the employees in various sectors. We've publicly said that the possibility of introducing a minimum hourly, not monthly wage should be considered, with the payment made according to the number of hours worked, and that the Labor Code should be improved accordingly. As a matter of fact, the Constitution of Romania provides for a single national gross minimum wage. This law proposal will virtually introduce 11 gross national minimum wages," CNIPMMR president Florin Jianu told a press conference on Monday.

He specified that the bill that lays out the minimum pay hierarchy indicators for the national economy will be on the agenda of the Chamber of Deputies' plenary sitting on Tuesday.

The draft piece of legislation law introduces 11 minimum wages - one for each category of studies - for establishing the minimum hierarchy indicators for the compensation of Romanian employees.