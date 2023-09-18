SMap heads presents information on drone fragments discovered in Romania at NATO Military Committee conference

The Chief of the Defense Staff (SMAp), General Daniel Petrescu, presented at the NATO Military Committee conference information regarding the drone fragments discovered on Romania's territory, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) informs on Monday.

The Chief of the Defense Staff participated, on September 15 and 16, in the conference of the NATO Military Committee, in the format of the Defense Chiefs, organized in Oslo, Norway.

According to a release sent by MApN, the agenda of the meeting focused on the implementation of the decisions of the heads of state and government taken at the Vilnius Summit, regarding the measures to strengthen the allied deterrence and defense posture. The discussions focused on the way to implement the Regional Plans for which it is necessary to increase the effective forces with increased reaction capacity, the development of capabilities, the adaptation of NATO command-control structures, the improvement of logistic systems including the capacity of host nations for support, equipment maintenance, military mobility, the supply and pre-positioning of stocks, as well as the increase in the number of joint exercises.

In addition to the contributions made during the working sessions, General Petrescu presented information on the drone fragments discovered on the national territory, in the vicinity of the Ukrainian Danube ports, subject to intensified attacks by the Russian Federation.

"I presented the course of events, some preliminary conclusions, as well as the measures taken by the Romanian Army to strengthen the surveillance device and avoid such situations in the future. I also thanked my colleagues from the allied states for their solidarity and support", General Daniel Petrescu said, according to the press release.

On the sidelines of the event, the head of the SMAp had bilateral meetings with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Army, general Mark A. Milley, as well as with counterparts from Germany, Portugal and Spain.

During the conference, it was decided to extend the mandate of Admiral Rob Bauer as the chairman of the NATO Military Committee by six months and the Chief of Defense of the Italian Republic, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, was elected as his successor in this position, the MApN mentions.