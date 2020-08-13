Social-Democrat Ciolacu: President Iohannis has to lie periodically

President Klaus Iohannis "has to lie periodically" to cover up the incompetence of the Orban Government, on Wednesday night said the Acting chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu, for the private TV broadcaster Antena3.

"President Iohannis has to lie periodically, to go on television. It's his government. This Orban-led government has proved totally incompetent. More recently, according to the Court of Accounts report, there are also thieves. Worst of all, they lack any credibility, according to their way of behaving, as government. At this time of the pandemic, the social behavior, you're partying in the prime minister's office, without a mask. And then, the president would have had two options: to go (on television, ed. n.) and recognize that this Government is a total political failure or to continue to try to cover them periodically, with the credibility of the presidential office, to drag them after it, to overcome these elections. That is why this obsession with having elections as soon as possible, because it sees that this Government does not work (...) To cover all these things you create an imaginary or unimaginary enemy, traditional - PSD and attack PSD", Marcel Ciolacu told Antena3.

The PSD leader's statement comes in reply to the statement made on Wednesday by President Klaus Iohannis who said that "too many years, during the PSD's governments, these shady people were tolerated"