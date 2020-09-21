Social Democratic Party Chairman Marcel Ciolacu: 'We remain consistent; we will vote in Parliament to increase pensions'

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the social democrats remain consistent and on Tuesday they will vote in Parliament to increase pensions according to the law.

"We remain consistent! Tomorrow [Tuesday] we will vote in Parliament to increase pensions according to the law! Iohannis and Orban have humiliated the elderly enough! You chased them with the police and fined them in the state of emergency! You kept them in queues in front of hospitals without access to treatment! You kept them without essential medicines, such as Euthyrox, and now you complain that they get sick! You did not give them any of the promised masks, but fine them if they do not have one! Enough! Any normal government respects its seniors. It does not mock them. They are our parents and grandparents. They are the people who raised you, not the burden you do not know how to get rid of faster now. You did not do anything for them. Apply the law at least. Stop stealing and you will have money for pensions! There are 5 million retirees waiting for justice. Let's see tomorrow those who oppose this right," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

Parliament will convene on Tuesday, from 13.00 for the budget revision.

The decision was made on Monday by the joint Permanent Bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

The budget committees of the two Chambers gave an adoption report on September 16 with amendments to the budget revision.

The most important amendment approved by the committees and proposed by PSD was the one that repeals the article according to which the pension point is increased by 14%, thus remaining in force the law of the public pension system, which provides for a 40% increase.

AGERPRES .