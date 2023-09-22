Some 900 troops participate in Dacian Lancer 2023 exercise at Cincu training ground

Approximately 900 troops and defence equipment participated in the "Dacian Lancer 2023" (DALA23) exercise, which took place September 11- 22, at the Getica National Joint Training Centre at Cincu, Brasov County.

The troops serve with the Headquarters Multinational Division South-East (HQ MND-SE), the Multinational Brigade South-East (MN BDE SE), the 300th Support Battalion, the 45th Communication and Informatics Battalion, the NATO multinational battlegroup in Romania with France as the framework nation - ROU BG (FRA FN), the NATO battlegroup in Bulgaria with Italy as the framework nation - BGR BG (ITA FN), Bulgaria's 2nd Mechanised Brigade, and Portugal's 2nd Mechanised Battalion.

DALA23, planned and conducted by HQ MND-SE, is a level 2 tactical command exercise design to assess the combat capacity of the commands of the Multinational Brigade South-East (MN BDE SE), the 300th Support Battalion and the 45th Communications and Informatics Battalion, according to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN).

"The success of the exercise highlighted the abilities of the NATO forces on the south-eastern flank to conduct planning and training at a tactical level, thus supporting NATO's collective defence and deterrence posture amidst the ongoing aggression of the Russian Federation," says HQ MND-SE Commander or General Dorin Toma.

Following the "Dacian Lancer 2023" exercise, the Multinational Brigade South-East, the 300th Support Battalion and the 45th Communications and Informatics Battalion have their combat capability level recertified, proving once again that they are able to accomplish their assigned missions.