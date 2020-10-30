SoNoRo International Chamber Music Festival, online from Saturday to December 9

The SoNoRo International Chamber Music Festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a series of concerts broadcast live from concert halls in Brasov, Busteni, Sibiu and Bucharest, starting with Saturday and going through to December 9.

According to a release of the organizers sent to AGERPRES, the public will be able to access, in real-time, online and free of charge, the first part of the SoNoRo Festival "Golden Bird" (October 31 - November 5) on the online SoNoRo platform - festival.sonoro.ro/live/, on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/festivalulSoNoRo, as well as on the Facebook pages of the Romanian Cultural Institute, Radio Romania Cultural and the platforms https://art.raiffeisen.ro/ and https://www.vodafone.ro/impreunamaiputernici/muzica.

Access to the concerts is free of charge, yet those who wish to support the SoNoRo Association and its projects will be able to contribute through donations in the project's account, the organizers mention.

"In this difficult year, access to culture was restricted by regulations meant to protect public health. We wanted to compensate for this somehow by offering free access to those who want to enjoy music through digital platforms. We thank those who will want to support us in this demarche and will donate, yet we do not condition access to the concerts for those that cannot do so. We would very much enjoy if as many people as possible assist in the opening of the Festival, if we feel the good energy that they will send us, but also the virtual applause, in lieu of those in the concert halls, without which we will be a little sadder this year," said Razvan Popovici, executive director of the SoNoRo Festival.

The musicians to play the first concerts of the anniversary edition of the SoNoRo Festival are Alissa Margulis (violin), Mihaela Martin (violin), Francesco Ionascu (violin), Razvan Popovici (viola), Justus Grimm (cello), Frans Helmerson (cello), Diana Ketler (piano) and Ionut Stefanescu (flute).

The opening concert - "Golden Bird" - will take place on Saturday, at 19:00 hrs. The program contains the works of Claude Debussy (1862-1918) - Syrinx, L. 129 solo for flute; Ralph Vaughan Williams - The Lark Ascending for violin and piano; Ludwig Van Beethoven - Seven variations on "Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen", WoO 46 in E flat major for cello and piano; Pablo Casals - Song of the Birds for cello; Luigi Boccherini - La ritirata di Madrid for quintet and piano; George Enescu - Romanian Rhapsody no. 1 in an arrangement for quartet with piano by Thomas Wally.

The full schedule of the festival can be found on www.sonoro.ro