Sorana Cirstea and Irina Begu to plain in the WTA tournament in Sankt Petersburg

Romanian tennis players Sorana Cirstea and Irina Begu will participate in the WTA tournament in Sankt Petersburg, equipped with total prizes worth 733,900 US dollars, to start on Monday.

Simona Halep, who lost the final of the Australian Open tournament on Sunday, withdrew from this competition, but Danish Caroline Wozniacki, who is the new world's number one after winning in Melbourne her first Grand Slam title, will be the top seed in Sankt Petersburg.

Sorana Cirstea will play the first round against Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia), aged 28, WTA's 26. Cirstea (27, WTA's 36) has a history of 1-4 in direct matches against Cibulkova.

Irina Begu (27, WTA's 32) will meet in the first round a player coming from qualifications.

