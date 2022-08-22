Sorana Cirstea qualifies for Cleveland's eighth (WTA)

The Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified for the round of sixteen of the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland (Ohio/USA) worth USD 251,750, on Monday, after defeating 6-2 6-3 the Mexican Marcela Zacarias.

Cirstea, who was originally supposed to face the fourth favorite, Belgian Elise Mertens (withdrawn from the competition), got the victory after an hour and 20 minutes in front of an opponent who entered the board as a lucky loser, Agerpres.

Cirstea (32 years old, 38 WTA) managed 5 aces and never gave up her service against Mexican Zacarias (28 years old, 212 WTA).

Sorana Cirstea secured a USD 4,100 cheque and 30 WTA points, and in the eighth she will meet the Polish Magda Linette, who won 6-4 6-2 over Kazakh Yulia Putintseva.