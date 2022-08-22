 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Sorana Cirstea qualifies for Cleveland's eighth (WTA)

dbonline.ro
Sorana Cîrstea

The Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified for the round of sixteen of the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland (Ohio/USA) worth USD 251,750, on Monday, after defeating 6-2 6-3 the Mexican Marcela Zacarias.

Cirstea, who was originally supposed to face the fourth favorite, Belgian Elise Mertens (withdrawn from the competition), got the victory after an hour and 20 minutes in front of an opponent who entered the board as a lucky loser, Agerpres.

Cirstea (32 years old, 38 WTA) managed 5 aces and never gave up her service against Mexican Zacarias (28 years old, 212 WTA).

Sorana Cirstea secured a USD 4,100 cheque and 30 WTA points, and in the eighth she will meet the Polish Magda Linette, who won 6-4 6-2 over Kazakh Yulia Putintseva.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.