Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round of US Open

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified for the second round of the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, featuring prizes worth 53 million US dollars, by defeating in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, American Alison Riske, in Tuesday's match.

Cirstea (aged 28, WTA #51) secured a cheque worth 93,000 US dollars and 70 WTA points and next will face off Russian Maria Sharapova, 22nd seed, who defeated Swiss Patty Schnyder, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) .Sarapova and Cirstea have met only once previously on the field, in 2012 in Beijing, the Russian having won, in two sets (6-2, 6-2).