 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round of US Open

www.digisport.ro
Sorana Cîrstea

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified for the second round of the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, featuring prizes worth 53 million US dollars, by defeating in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, American Alison Riske, in Tuesday's match. 


Cirstea (aged 28, WTA #51) secured a cheque worth 93,000 US dollars and 70 WTA points and next will face off Russian Maria Sharapova, 22nd seed, who defeated Swiss Patty Schnyder, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) . 

Sarapova and Cirstea have met only once previously on the field, in 2012 in Beijing, the Russian having won, in two sets (6-2, 6-2).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.