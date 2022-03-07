SOS Children's Villages Romania, humanitarian appeal in support of vulnerable children in Ukraine

SOS Children's Villages Romania launches a humanitarian appeal for the most vulnerable children in Ukraine, who arrive in Romania and urgently need support.

"In the last few days, the reality we knew has completely changed, and now we are talking about war, a lot of suffering, hard-to-imagine dramas. It is terrible to know that millions of children are in danger, many of them already in a vulnerable situation. With the help of partner authorities and NGOs, we identify vulnerable families and provide them with the support they need. In the first days of March, the first families arrived in the SOS Village in Bucharest - two mothers with three children, who also left home and left with only a suitcase from the war. In order to protect her children, one of the mothers decided to tell them that they are on vacation here in Romania. It is a heartbreaking situation!" said Diana Podaru, general manager of SOS Children's Villages Romania.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, over the course of the war, overnight, millions of people in Ukraine found themselves in great danger, the most affected being children, with 7.5 million in immediate danger and in need of urgent support.

Among those who have left Ukraine are many single mothers, orphans or families without any source of income and who need priority support once they arrive in Romania.

SOS Children's Villages Romania offers: shelter in spaces arranged in the 3 SOS villages in Bucharest, Hemeiu (Bacau) and Cisnadie (Sibiu); hot meal and/or food; hygiene and personal care products; social and psychological counseling; educational support; support for access to health and legal services.