SOURCES - Backstage negotiations between Klaus Iohannis and Dacian Cioloş: the great has been made

The political scene became quiet, with the start of the holiday period, but behind the scenes people are negotiating hard. Klaus Iohannis and the Liberals have understood, after the European Parliamentary elections, that their big opponent is the USR-PLUS alliance (centrists) and not PSD (social-democrats).

PNL sources have revealed what is being said in party laboratories and what will be the next movements. Klaus Iohannis is trying to secure his second term of office, which is why he apparently has negotiated with PLUS leader Dacian Ciolos.

According to our sources, the two have reached an agreement and Dacian Ciolos will not run for president. USR-PLUS alliance candidate will be Dan Barna, whom Iohannis thinks he will defeat more easily, even if there will be a confrontation in round II.

In return for the withdrawal, Dacian Ciolos obtained Iohannis's promise that he would be the first PM option. Immediately after the presidential elections, the PSD-ALDE Government will be challenged througha no-confidence vote and Dacian Ciolos will be the prime minister of the new majority. For Dacian Cioloş it is a win-win situation. Under the USR-PLUS coalition, it was agreed that the two leaders would go in tandem: one for the presidency, the other for the prime minister. In this context, for Ciolos, if either Klaus Iohannis or Dan Barna winit is a plus because he will be the designated prime minister.

These are the political negotiations at the moment, but each team plays on multiple scenarios and working hypotheses. It remains to be seen who will be the PSD candidate for presidential elections, because that will also greatly influence the calculations.