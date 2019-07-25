 
     
SOURCES - Pro Romanian candidate for presidential election

Pro Romania has decided the name of the candidate who run for President if the party will refuse PSD's offer to support Viorica Dăncilă while entering into the government.

Pro Romania sources say that the party's front-runner is Corina Cretu, a former European commissioner. Creţu became the first option in Pro Romania after the designation of Viorica Dăncilă as the PSD fore-runner. If the PSD president were Eugen Orlando Teodorovici, then the first option of Pro Romania would have been Sorin Cimpeanu, say party sources.

Cretu has told Pro Romania that he agrees to go into the race if the part desires its own candidate. In Pro Romania the balance is currently tilting towards a candidate, but the games are not yet made.

Before the PSD Congress on August 3, Pro Romania will officially announce whether it supports the PSD candidate or goes with its own candidate.

