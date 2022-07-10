Masacru în Africa de Sud. Peste 15 persoane au fost ucise și alte câteva rănite

15 persoane au fost ucise și alte patru au fost rănite, după ce mai mulți bărbați au deschis focul într-un bar din Soweto, în apropiere de Johannesburg, potrivit poliției locale citate de The Guardian.

Poliția a spus că anchetează cazul. Există informații conform cărora un grup de bărbați sosiți cu un microbuz au intrat barul Orlando Eas și au deschis focul sâmbătă noaptea.

Cei trei răniți grav și o altă persoană rănită au fost transportați la spitalul Chris Hani Baragwanath din Johannesburg.

14 people have been shot dead in Soweto - Orlando . Their ages are estimated to be between 19 and 35 #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/0hPEfeidB2 — Sicelo Hlanula Mkhize (@Sicelo_MkhizeSA) July 10, 2022

Imagine a SAPS constable attending to a crime scene with his 9mm service pistol and meet up with #Amarashiya while in their killing spree. Government needs to do something abt this terrorist gang. Some townships communities are living in fear #Soweto #Basotho #nhlanhla_lux pic.twitter.com/4SbbyOZTpQ — Fika Selepe (@fikstar) July 10, 2022