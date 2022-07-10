 
     
Masacru în Africa de Sud. Peste 15 persoane au fost ucise și alte câteva rănite

The Guardian
Soweto police Africa de Sud

15 persoane au fost ucise și alte patru au fost rănite, după ce mai mulți bărbați au deschis focul într-un bar din Soweto, în apropiere de Johannesburg, potrivit poliției locale citate de The Guardian.

Poliția a spus că anchetează cazul. Există informații conform cărora un grup de bărbați sosiți cu un microbuz au intrat barul Orlando Eas și au deschis focul sâmbătă noaptea.

Cei trei răniți grav și o altă persoană rănită au fost transportați la spitalul Chris Hani Baragwanath din Johannesburg.

