Spanish Air Force has completed mission of Strengthened Air Police in Romania

The Spanish Air Force Department, deployed in Romania since the beginning of February, at Base 57 Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Force, has completed its mission as strengthened Air Police, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) shows.

MApN recalls that the Spanish detachment, consisting of 130 troops (pilots and technical personnel) with two Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, has carried out Enhanced Air Policing missions under NATO command for two months, along with Romanian Air Force personnel, who have been operating with F-16 Fighting Falcon and MiG-21 LanceR aircraft.

The Spanish Air Force will hand over the relay to the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom, which are being deployed in our country.

Joint Air Policing Missions contribute to the development of the capacity for networking and deterrence, as well as to strengthening the interoperability between the Romanian Air Force and the other states involved, demonstrating involvement and determination in the context of the challenges generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.