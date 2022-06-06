Speaker Ciolacu: Moldova does not need military aid, instead it needs border security

On a visit to Chisinau, Moldova, on Monday, Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said that Moldova does not need military aid, instead it needs border security, an area where Romania needs to get even more involved.

"I believe that Moldova does not need military aid. As far as I know, the Constitution of Moldova provides for neutrality. Instead, it needs border security, which is beneficial for entire Europe, and that is an area where I believe Romania needs to get even more involved alongside Moldova. To be more precise Romania is truly a shield for Moldova and it must be so," Ciolacu told a news conference at the Moldovan Parliament.

He was asked whether in the regional context the bilateral agreement on military co-operation between Romania and Moldova should be updated and whether Romania could provide other assistance to Moldova than before.

A parliamentary delegation led by Ciolacu began a two-day official visit to Moldova on Monday at the invitation of Chairman of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu.

In addition to parliamentary discussions, Ciolacu is also scheduled to meet Moldova's President Maia Sandu and Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita.

AGERPRES.