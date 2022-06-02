Speaker Ciolacu: Romania's Parliament champions Finland, Sweden's NATO accession

The Romanian Parliament champions the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, is the message that the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, sent on Thursday to the ambassadors of the two states in Bucharest, Agerpres reports.

"Strengthening the security partnership within the North Atlantic Alliance has always been a priority for the Social Democratic Party, and the decision made by the two social-democratic governments in northern Europe represents an important step towards NATO's development. We sent this message of solidarity and support to the partners from Finland and Sweden during a meeting we organized today (Thursday - n.r.) at the Palace of Parliament with the ambassadors of the two countries in Romania, during which we also discussed the enhancement of economic and military cooperation," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.He added that nowadays, "in this difficult context", every Romanian can easily say that "we are NATO". Ciolacu said he is proud of the significant contribution made by the Social Democratic Party "to joining NATO and strengthening our position within the alliance".The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies had a meeting with Therese Hyden, the Ambassador of Sweden, and Marjut Akola, the Ambassador of the Republic of Finland. The meeting was also attended by PSD MEP Victor Negrescu and the chairman of the Senate Committee on European Affairs, Angel Tilvar.