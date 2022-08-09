 
     
Speaker Ciolacu says select parliamentary committee to deal with justice legislation

marcel ciolacu

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, the national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the ruling coalition, said on Tuesday that there will most likely be a select parliamentary committee that will deal with justice legislation instead of Parliament's judiciary committees.

"The security laws have not arrived at Parliament; when they do, I will announce you. We are preparing justice legislation. I think that our approach will be a joint committee, both in the Chamber and in the Senate, so that procedure and transparency may work well, and we are waiting for an opinion from the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM). There will be a select committee that will have powers, so it will replace the existing judiciary committees both in the Senate and in the Chamber (...). I think it is necessary for Romania to get rid of the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) and to join the Schengen area once and for all," Ciolacu said at the Parliament House.

He added that he, much like Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, has the same objective, Romania getting rid of the CVM and there are encouraging signs. AGERPRES

