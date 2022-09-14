Speaker Ciolacu signs condolence book opened in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday signed the book of condolence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, told Agerpres.

In the morning, Save Romania Union (USR) senator Anca Dragu as well as representatives of the embassies of Israel and Vietnam also came to the residence of the British ambassador to do the same.

The British Embassy in Bucharest announced on Monday that an electronic and a physical book of condolence opened following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The electronic condolence book can be reached on www.royal.uk. People who wish to pay their last respects directly to the British Embassy in Bucharest can do so electronically on the email address: BritishEmbassy.Bucharest@fco.gov.uk. The physical book of condolence is open until Wednesday 10:00hrs to 13:00hrs and 14:00hrs to 16.00hrs, EEST, at the residence of the British ambassador in Bucharest on Strada Armindenului.