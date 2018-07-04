Speaker Dragnea: Criminal Code is for defendants; decision about me is to be annihilated anyway

The criminal code adopted by Parliament is one dedicated to defendants in Romania, said Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea on Wednesday.

He argued that, as far as he is concerned, President Klaus Iohannis, along with a small group of "people with occult powers in the Romanian state," has made the decision to "annihilate me anyway.""It is a criminal code designed for defendants in Romania and I want to tell you with all due respect that for a year and a half I have grown tired of these incendiary statements shot by some and others. What does it mean designed for Liviu Dragnea? As far as my person is concerned, the decision was taken a year and a half ago by Iohannis and a small group of people with influence and occult powers in the Romanian state that I was to be annihilated no matter how. They argue that now it is about abuse of office; tomorrow it can get to a thousand court files, 2,000 files. They have set a target - not hesitate here, because what destiny plays is the loss of an unimaginable power that they had and still have in the Romanian state, and we mean an occult power. But letting thousands of innocent people in Romania shake until they go in from of judges, until they are sentenced, and even if they are innocent they do not know if they remain free, is unacceptable. I have a much greater concern and a much bigger bother over the offshore law," Dragnea said at Parliament.The national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), main at rule, suggested that he is the victim of "[secret] services and [vested] interests," because he is championing Romania become energy independent and disagrees, among other things, with the Black Sea natural gas being fully exported.