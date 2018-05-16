Speaker Dragnea says President should have at least one consultation prior to European Council meeting

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea believes that the head of state should have "at least one consultation" with the Government and Parliament prior to the meetings of the European Council and write Klaus Iohannis off as taking the moral high ground.

Dragnea argued that at the meetings of the European Council matters that are very much related to Romania's economy, economic measures, measures in the governmental area, as well as some belonging to the parliamentary area are discussed."We stay all the time and the president always goes to such meetings, and we try to carry out analysis, assessments, consult people with extrasensory abilities - what does he say, what he might say, perhaps we manage to find out what he is thinking, maybe he comes back and we should make some decisions and we don't know, we don't know about it even when he comes back. He takes the moral high ground. If the mandate notion that he should request from the height of the respective office is too much, then, at least a consultation is needed. (...) Then it's good to consult with a government, a parliament because there one has to talk something or if one doesn't go there to talk, then it's understandable," Dragnea stated at Parliament, when asked if the head of state should ask a mandate before the meetings of the European Council.According to him, no man, regardless of his capacity, "cannot know everything."