Speaker Dragnea to use everything at disposal if President Iohannis doesn't observe CCR decision regarding Kovesi

Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber and chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PNL) Liviu Dragnea stated that the PSD will use everything at its disposal from a "civic, constitutional and parliamentary" point of view if President Klaus Iohannis refuses to observe Romania's Constitutional Court decision regarding the dismissal of chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi.

"I said it yesterday [Saturday] and not only I, but many have stated that we are determined to go all the way in with normalising the justice laws and normalising the Criminal Procedure Codes in Romania, and observing the Constitution, and observing the CCR decisions. I am not a fortuneteller and I don't know what President Iohannis is going to do, but if he makes the fatal error of not enforcing a decision of the Constitutional Court, beyond the fact that he will make a fool of himself around the world, this serious breach of his constitutional authority will not leave us cold. Namely, we won't [leave it to rest] and let me tell you something, we are not interested whether is Kovesi, it might as well be Lazar, it could have been ... God knows who. We cannot stand by, as I was asking my colleagues last evening in the square and all the people. I put some questions last evening because I wanted some responses, not to find myself that I'm on my own and only I get like that. (...) No. We, my colleagues and I are very much interested to see what everybody wants. Thus, we cannot let a CCR decision not be enforced and we will use everything at our disposal, from a civic, constitutional and parliamentary point of view," Liviu Dragnea stated on Sunday evening at Antena 3 private television station, when asked to offer a standpoint to whether President Klaus Iohannis will sign the dismissal decision of chief prosecutor of the DNA Laura Codruta Kovesi or whether the President will listen to the "Stalinist propoaganda voices" who are telling him "not to observe the CCR decision."When asked if the suspension of the President is a possibility, the PSD leader stated: "It could come to everything."