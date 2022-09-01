Special committee on laws of justice, established in Parliament

The Parliament approved, on Thursday, in a plenary session, to establish a special committee on justice laws, with 273 votes for, 48 against and 2 abstentions.

According to the adopted decision, the joint special parliamentary committee for the examination of legislative initiatives in the field of justice will have as its objectives the examination, both in the legislative procedure at the first referred Chamber, and in the legislative procedure at the decision-making Chamber, of the legislative initiatives with an impact on justice in order to reform the judiciary system, in the parliamentary procedure, as well as those that are going to enter the parliamentary procedure, during the whole period of the activity of the Committee, told Agerpres.

Also, the committee will prepare reports on these legislative initiatives.

The committee will be made up of 25 members and will function for a period of 60 days from the date of establishment.

Save Romania Union (USR) deputy Stelian Ion criticized the establishment of the committee.

"More than 4 years after the Iordache committee, we see a similar committee in which they want to bury the laws of justice," the USR deputy and former Justice minister said. Stelian Ion said that several versions of these laws were made public, the last one in August, noting that "there are only a few changes in form, packaging, in the rest they are sprinkled with harmful articles that take the legislation a step backwards".

"With such an approach, we can't hope for a more efficient, fairer justice system. It seems that they want to make the justice system a key to the governing parties. We will participate in the committee and try to correct it," Stelian Ion added.

AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) deputy George Simion announced that AUR does not support the justice laws.

"We are totally against this package of laws, it is an obedient form (...) AUR will vote against all proposals related to this committee," Simion said.

The unaffiliated deputy Dumitru Coarna has also criticized the package of justice laws.

"We are facing a fundamental examination for constitutionality. (...) There is no need to establish a committee to see that this package of laws is an attack on sovereignty and constitutionality," Coarna said.