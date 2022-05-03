SRI: Appointments to positions of judges at Constitutional Court - exclusive prerogative of parties, have nothing to do with SRI

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) states that appointments to the positions of judges at Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) are "the exclusive prerogative of political parties", according to a set of criteria that are unrelated to the institutional role of the SRI.

"The SRI took note of the political statements made today in the Romanian Parliament in which the Service was invoked in the context of the appointments at Romania's Constitutional Court. Appointments to the positions of judges in this court are the exclusive prerogative of political parties, in line with a set of criteria that are unrelated to the institutional role of the SRI. Invoking our institution in this context has nothing to do with reality, with the rules of the rule of law or with the mission of the Service", reads a SRI release sent to AGERPRES.The SRI notes, "unsurprisingly and without novelty character, the systematic attacks on the Service and its leadership and attempts to draw it into the current political dispute.""The Service maintains its determination to defend citizens and its constitutional values. These political statements have nothing to do with the constitutional values defended and promoted by the SRI," the release said.The Save Romania Union (USR) deputy Stelian Ion claimed, on Tuesday, in the Chamber of Deputies, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) came with a candidate for CCR - Bogdan Licu - who "had sub-mediocre results at school". He stated that the legal conditions for the candidate proposed by PSD for a mandate at the CCR are not met.After the Chamber of Deputies voted on the decision on the appointment of the current Deputy Prosecutor General Bogdan Licu as constitutional judge, Stelian Ion announced that USR MPs will appeal this decision to the Constitutional Court, immediately after it is published in the Official Gazette.