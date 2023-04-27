The Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service, Eduard Hellvig, received the "Friend of the Jewish Communities in Romania" Medal of Honor, the highest award conferred by the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER), on Thursday.

According to the president of the Federation, Silviu Vexler, the distinction was conferred "as a sign of high appreciation for the major contribution to the protection of the Jewish communities in Romania, for the particular involvement in combating anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial, for the respect and appreciation shown towards the traditions and culture of the Jews from Romania, as well as for the fundamental measures implemented in order to assume the past and recognize the crimes of totalitarian regimes", Agerpres informs.The award ceremony took place at the Holy Union Temple in Bucharest, during the meeting of the General Assembly of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania."We saw that dignity and courage are still concepts that we have to understand. The most important resources available to the whole society are man and his mind. (...) We have become so accustomed to peace and normality, so that we often forget the effort and sacrifices necessary to preserve them. The Romanian Intelligence Service had and has a fundamental role here. This safety, this certainty, has always ensured the continuity of Jewish life in our country. On behalf of all the Jewish Communities from Romania, I thank Director Hellvig and the entire team of the Romanian Intelligence Service for openness and understanding, both for the protection they provide permanently, but above all for the respect given to Jewish life and especially for the long-lasting friendship", said Vexler, during the ceremony, according to a post on his Facebook page.