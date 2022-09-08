SSIMA conference in Oradea: It is paramount to digitise everything, says Silicon Valley's George Haber

Silicon Valley entrepreneur George Haber, born in northwestern city of Oradea, said on Wednesday, in the extraordinary session of the SSIMA Conference, that artificial intelligence must be applied on a large scale, in all fields, digitisation being essential, especially in crisis situations.

"It's a key issue to digitise everything. I recommend to Romania, and to Moldova, as well as to the whole of Europe and the whole world, the digitisation and the application of artificial intelligence so that you can intervene as quickly as possible, especially in crises. We live in a world where they travel, they communicate, we are a great world village, until the end. And in health, it is all the more important, being about human life," George Haber, the coordinator of the session entitled "Investing in the digitisation of the health system", told AGERPRES.

Worldwide recognized for his inventions, George Haber asserts that the current inventions of digital technology help humanity to connect, in well-built systems, with the protection of personal data, but the fear and retention of many in offering them must be overcome.

"I believe that all this privacy story, to keep our data secret, is a bullshit, forgive me, not because it's not important, because it's superimportant, but if we don't digitise because of fear, it's going to cost us a thousand times more than any problem we'd have if data were stolen from a million people. We have to think about cost versus benefit. The best example is, in my opinion, that of China, where it is still digitised; a man who gets sick has his information on his phone. We must take care of personal information, especially in hospitals, but at the same time it must be accessible to a doctor or emergency staff who must intervene. And to punish those who steal the information much more. If the health system is digitised, it is automatically seen if a patient with monkeypox appears in Constanta and in each other corner of the country," the businessman said.

The after-afternoon program of the SSIMA Conference included this session attended by eight invited speakers: the Deputy Prime Minister for Digitisation of the Republic of Moldova - Iurie Turcanu, the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation - Sebastian Burduja, together with personalities active in the field of investments: Dudi Klein, Moshe Dunie, Richard Passov, Dr. Irit Idan, Vlad Mixich and George Haber.

"The purpose of a gathering like this is for people to get inspired. It is not to solve problems, but it is to inspire and understand what the problems are and to create a friendship among people. It is like a seed that is put on the ground. I believe that, from this point of view, our goal has been achieved, even surpassed. A lot of them asked questions that they didn't ask yet. The best example was the Minister from Moldova, who I am convinced will help the Republic of Moldova to grow exponentially in technology. It's a huge advantage to be at a disadvantage. Look in Africa. They made a huge leap! They did not have wired telephony and switched directly to mobile telephony, they adapted payments, everything related to new technology, much faster than anyone else," George Haber said for AGERPRES.

For one week, until 10 September, the SSIMA International Medical Technology Conference takes place at Oradea City Hall, organized by the International School of Imaging with Applications in Medicine (SSIMA), in partnership with the Oradea City Hall and the Oradea Emergency County Clinical Hospital, under the High Patronage of the President of Romania and under the aegis of the most prestigious professional society in this field, The Medical Image Computing and Computer Assisted Intervention Society (MICCAI).