Start of U.S. Diversity Immigrant Visa Program DV-2023

The U.S. Department of State announces that the DV-2023 registration period begins on October 6, 2021 and runs through November 9, 2021, the American Embassy in Bucharest said in a release.

The DV-2023 program is entirely electronic and there is no fee for entering the program.

Entries for DV-2023 can be submitted beginning Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 19:00 (Romania time) and before Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 19:00 (Romania time). The Department will conduct the DV-2023 program entirely electronically, including electronic entry, on the website dvprogram.state.gov.

The law allows only one entry per person during the registration period. Entrants who submit more than one entry will be ineligible for a DV. The principal entrants must provide information from a valid, unexpired passport at the time of DV entry, unless they are unable to obtain a passport and fall under one of three limited exemptions listed in the DV-2023 Instructions (usvisas.state.gov/dv/instructions). Entrants must submit a recent photo taken within the last six months that is compliant with specifications published in the DV-2023 Instructions. Entries that include the same photo submitted with a previous year's entry or that do not meet specifications will render the entrant ineligible for a DV.

The Department will not send selectee notification or appointment letters to successful entrants by regular mail or by email, the release also states. Starting May 8, 2022, entrants may enter their DV-2023 entry confirmation number into the Entrant Status Check, available at dvprogram.state.gov, to determine whether their entry was selected.