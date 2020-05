President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that after May 15, the state of emergency in Romania will be changed to a state of alert.

"The state of emergency will not be extended, I will not issue a new decree to extend the state of emergency. May 14 is the last day of the state of emergency. From May 15, to keep the epidemic under control, we will enter a state of alert, which is regulated by specific legislation," Iohannis told a news briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.