State pensions to increase as planned, but not by 40pct

In reaction to a Constitutional Court ruling on Wednesday, Prime Minister Florin Citu says Romania in 2020 did not afford to increase state pensions by 40% and it does not afford now either, but the government will do increase pensions based on a promised schedule.

"Romania did not afford it last year. It does not afford it in 2020 either. At this moment, the law is submitted for promulgation to the President, who has two options: to send it for re-examination to the Romanian Parliament or to promulgate it. We will see why one he takes. I can tell you that we, the incumbent government, already have a precedent, and the coalition has taken on a timetable to increase pensions. We will increase pensions, but on the promised schedule. That is the option we are taking," he told a news conference at the Government House.

The statement was made as on Wednesday the Constitutional Court rejected the government's constitutional objection over a law providing for a 40% increase in the pension computation point, ruling that the law is constitutional, sources with the court told AGERPRES.

In essence, the government reiterated in the objection that Parliament ignored the requirements of legislative predictability and the outlook of the aggregate national budget as well as of the general economy, with the consequence of affecting the principle of legislative security.