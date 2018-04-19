StateSec Neculaescu reiterates Romania's support for Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations

Secretary of State with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Dan Neculaescu carried out consultations on Thursday with Georgia's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Vakhtang Makharoblishvili, context in which he reiterated Romania's support for the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Georgia, as well as the firm support of our country in relation to Georgia's territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of its internationally recognized borders, a release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES informs.

According to the quoted source, the discussions were aimed at the current stage and outlooks of the Romanian-Georgian cooperation, with an emphasis on the agenda of contacts in the next period and the cooperation development at economic level, but also at the level of international organisations, especially the UN. Furthermore, also tackled were relevant aspects of the EU-Georgia relationship, as well as the security issue in the Black Sea and NATO-Georgia cooperation."The Romanian State Secretary highlighted the sustained development of the Romanian-Georgian bilateral contacts and hailed the resumption, in November 2017, of the works of the joint intergovernmental committee for Romania-Georgia economic and technical-scientific cooperation," the MAE release mentions.Neculaescu talked with the Georgian official about the connectivity projects in energy and transport, with an emphasis on the Black Sea-Caspian Sea freight corridor, a project which is endorsed by both states, according to the source.The Georgian side thanked for Romania's constant and consistent support both on the European and Euro-Atlantic dimension, highlighting the firm decision taken on by the authorities in Tbilisi to continue the reform process in accordance with the Association Agreement.Moreover, the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Vakhtang Makharoblishvili thanked for Romania's support in respect to Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty and voiced appreciation for the dense calendar of bilateral contacts taken into account, underscoring the importance of strengthening practical cooperation in all areas, particularly in the economic, transport and energy areas.