StateSec Nitulescu: Romania to reach 34pct renewable energy sources after a review of Energy Plan

Romania has assumed a share of approximately 30.7pct of renewable energy sources for 2030 through the National Integrated Energy and Climate Change Plan 2021-2030, but through a review, it will reach 34pct, Secretary of State within the Energy Ministry Casian Nitulescu stated on Monday.

"The energy efficiency dimension has an important role at national level. Not only does it ensure energy security, but also a transition toward cleaner, greener energy, the energy of the future. Europe has pledged to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, and by 2030 we have pledged to reduce gas emissions by 55pct," Casian Nitulescu stated at the Energy Efficiency for Sustainable Business conference.

He pointed out that, by investing in energy efficiency, Romania can reap numerous benefits such as a major decrease in energy consumption, a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and, last but not least, an improvement in the environment and an increase in the quality of life, told Agerpres.