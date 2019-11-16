Stock Exchange president: Regular, diversified stock market investment is key to increasing one's financial wealth

Regular, diversified and disciplined investment in the capital market is key to increasing one's financial wealth, Lucian Anghel, president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), told the Individual Investors Forum on Saturday.

"The basic principle is to not put all the eggs in one basket, to not risk all the money in the same area, on the same category of assets, this is a universally applicable principle. It is essential to invest regularly, not necessarily very large amounts. Regular, diversified and disciplined investment will surely bring added value and one will grow financially richer. Two years ago the Romanian market had the largest average dividend worldwide, Bahrain was ranked after our country. The Romanian stock market's dividend is very high, and this has to be taken into account when deciding to invest. The surveys show that financial education in Romania is the lowest in the EU. I think this can be improved. We are committed to contributing to this, but this process will take long," said Anghel.

The BVB president referenced Warren Buffet's adage "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die", explaining that the money invested must yield added value, exceed inflation which - Anghel remarked - is an undeclared tax.

According to data presented by the BVB president, between September 2012 and November 2019, Romania's BET blue-chip index - dividends included, increased 200 percent expressed in euros. "This growth is not accidental, there is effort behind it. Hundreds of meetings with international investors we tried to persuade to invest in Romania, and who did so. For us all, these efforts translate into profit," said Lucian Anghel.

Global index provider FTSE Russell has decided on September 26, 2019 to upgrade the Romanian stock market from border market to emerging market status starting in September of 2020.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange organized on Saturday the tenth edition of the Individual Investors Forum, an already staple event aimed at promoting financial and stock market education.

