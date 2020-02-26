'Superhombre' documentary, AGERPRES 'Nature in Pictures' photo exhibition featured in opening of Alpin Film Festival

The fifth edition of the Alpin Film Festival opened on Tuesday evening to a packed audience in the great hall of the Transylvania University of Brasov; the opening gala featured the documentary film 'Superhombre' (directors Mircea Gherase and Lucian Mirian), which provides an insight into the life of Timisoara-born climber Horia Colibasanu, and was preceded by the opening of the exhibition of the National News Agency AGERPRES, "Nature in Pictures".

"A climber must always have three points of support. Horia Colibasanu is a dentist, husband and father of two boys, and an elite Himalayan climber. How does he find his balance? He probably is ... Superhombre. For three years, the team has followed him in his expeditions, but especially in family interactions, where he has to solve some of the most common problems. (...) 'Superhombre' is a story about the search for freedom in a world in which time is running shorter. For Horia and his colleagues, the Himalayas are one of the last places on the planet where you can still live the unexpected, authentic adventure," reads the presentation of the independent documentary which was selected to several international competitions of the film and mountain culture festivals in Poprad (Slovakia), Krakow (Poland) and Bilbao (Spain).

Mayor of Brasov municipality George Scripcaru was among the spectators present at the screening of 'Superhombre'.

The exhibition "Nature in Pictures", which opened in the presence of AGERPRES managing director Claudia Nicolae and of one of the authors - photojournalist Silviu Matei, includes 30 photographs from the wild areas of Romania, which take the viewer on a jaunt from towering slopes to grass blades captured in detail, from wilderness to delicacy.

Claudia Nicolae said that in order to capture the best images, AGERPRES reporters stood within a few meters from the subject, even if it was a bear, or used the latest technological equipment - a drone for exceptional aerial images - and emphasized that the exhibition is not just a display of news photos, but also conveys the passion the agency's photojournalists put in their job. "The AGERPRES reporters, photojournalists and video reporters put their soul in every story in the AGERPRES news feed and what you see here is just a small part of the treasury owned by the National News Agency," said the AGERPRES managing director.

Structured into a national and an international section, the six-day Alpin Film Festival will screen several dozens of documentary films in several venues - the grand hall of the Transylvania University in Brasov, the 'Reduta' Cultural Center, the Patria cinema theater, the Amza Pellea cinema theater in Rasnov, the 'Aurel Stroe' Cultural Center in Busteni, and the Hotel Carmen in Predeal.

The fifth edition of the Alpin Film Festival, the only event in Romania dedicated to mountain culture and education, is running February 24 - March 1 in Brasov, Busteni and Predeal, and is a tribute to climber Zsolt Török who died in 2019 in an expedition in the Fagaras mountains.

The festival features "a spectacular selection of films about mountain climbs, mountain expeditions and stories, as well as book presentations, debates and photography exhibitions related to the mountain universe and mountaineering that will delight the public again at this year's edition. Mountain lovers are invited to watch, on a free entry basis, the best international titles launched in 2019 and the newest Romanian productions," the organizers announced.

Starting this year, the festival is part of the International Alliance for Mountain Film, the prestigious worldwide association that brings together 27 film events from 20 countries on 5 continents.