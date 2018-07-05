Supreme Court notifies Constitutional Court about law amending Criminal Code

The Supreme Court of Justice (HCCJ) on Thursday filed a constitutionality objection with the Constitutional Court (CCR) over a recently passed bill amending the Criminal Code.
