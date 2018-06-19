Supreme Court refers amendment to the Code of Criminal Procedure to Constitutional Court

The Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to refer to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a bill amending the Code of Criminal Procedure, which cleared the Chamber of Deputies on Monday.

According to a press statement released by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the court's judges filed a joint application with the Constitutional Court for the exercise of constitutionality control prior to the promulgation of a law amending and supplementing Law 135/2010 on the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as amending and supplementing Law 304/2004 on judicial organisation."Under Decision No. 7 of June 19, the joint sections of the Supreme Court referred to the Constitutional Court a matter of unconstitutionality contained in the law amending and supplementing Law 135/2010 on the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as amending and supplementing Law 304/2004 on judicial organisation," reads the statement.