Swedish Ambassador to Romania: Lack of gender equality is huge waste of women's economic potential

Gender equality between men and women is a principle that significantly increases the economic efficiency of companies, said the participants in a specialized forum organized in Bucharest on Friday.

In this context, Swedish Ambassador Anneli Lindahl Kenny explained the economic benefits of promoting gender equality.Gender equality is a fundamental human right, and gender discrimination affects the structure of society and devalues us all. Gender inequality is also a huge waste of the potential of women. Achieving an equal society from gender viewpoint makes economic sense. Since the 1970s Sweden has greatly subsidized high quality childcare. (...) We have noticed that in Romania gender issues are more traditional, and one rarely sees fathers who are on paternal leave. We must ensure that women participate fully and have equal rights in leadership and decision-making positions in political, economic and public life. We must adopt strong policies in promoting gender equality and also make sure that women have power at all levels, said Sweden's representative in Bucharest.She called for bridging the gender gap between men and women.On the same subject, Eugen Crai, Ambassador of the Charter of Diversity in Romania, explained the advantages of joining this organization. He also pointed out that Romania ranks 25th among the 28 EU member states in the classification of the Gender Equality Index.Ambassadors, bank directors or from other multinational companies in Romania, mostly women, participated on Friday in the forum titled "Equality is Better for Everyone," an event organized by Ikea.