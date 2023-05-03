Swimmer David Popovici donates his World gold medal for child cancer patients

Romanian multiple swimming champion David Popovici donated his 200m freestyle World gold medal for it to be turned into golden bows that will be offered to child cancer patients as part of a charity action, a release states.

The medal was melted down and is about to be turned into 100 golden bows, a symbol of the fight against childhood cancer, Agerpres informs."I chose to donate a medal that is close to my heart, that is very important to me, to those who need it more, for hope to go on. The truth is that, by far, the most important championship is the championship of life, of staying healthy. Children diagnosed with cancer need our support. For those who help these children to be in as high numbers as possible, I invite all of you to donate a little of your time and give a share to the program #SperantaNuMoareDeCancer so that it reaches those who really need it. Believe me, each of you matters, every share matters, every child matters, and a normal gesture on your part can mean a high survival chance for these children," said Popovici, multiple European and world swimming champion and Ambassador of Hope within the MedLife genetic testing program for children diagnosed with cancer.In 2022 David Popovici won two gold medals at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest, in the 100m and 200m freestyle events. He is just the second swimmer in history to win gold in these two events at the same World Championships after American Jim Montgomery, who did so in 1973 in Belgrade.