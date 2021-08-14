Tănase (FCSB) - Suntem încrezători, eu cred că putem câştiga fără probleme cu Rapid

The FCSB football player, Florin Tănase, declared, on Saturday, in a press conference, that he is confident before the derby with Rapid, which he considers that his team will win without problems.

"A derby awaits us tomorrow, it will definitely be a beautiful match. We are playing against an experienced team, with a very good coach in my opinion who, as you know, took them from the Second League and took them to the League podium. I. We have to win this match because in the end we are playing with a new promotion. It is my first derby with Rapid, so far I have only played with Dinamo. "But we don't have to fall on the other side, in the end, I repeat, we play with a new promotion. We are confident, I think we can win without any problems," he said.

"I really wanted to play a derby with Rapid because when I was little I watched these matches, in that quarter-final of the UEFA Cup and it was a very nice atmosphere. It will definitely be the same tomorrow because we will have a lot of fans on the lawn who will encourage us and I hope to make them happy ", added the player, informs Agerpres.

Florin Tănase mentioned that he does not want to annoy the rapid defender Cristian Săpunaru, but he will look for the contact with him in the box to get a shot from 11 meters.

"You are ambitious by certain statements, but we have to be focused, not talk too much and show on the field. I will not annoy Săpunaru, I will look for contact in the box. It's normal, it's part of the game. I want to score, I would like to be the first to score in this championship, if I don't do it, another colleague of mine will do it. as many as possible, "he said.

The footballer hopes that FCSB will play again on the stadium from Ghencea Boulevard: "We definitely want to play in Ghencea, our home must be there. We have many fans and they want us to play there. We want a lot, but we are waiting for a answer and I hope he will come as soon as possible, to play all the matches there because this has also disadvantaged us in the last years ".

Even though he has extended his contract with FCSB, Tănase is still thinking about a transfer abroad. "I hesitated a few months ago to extend my contract, but I thought better of it and made the decision to sign. It's a good decision for both me and the club because that way I won't go free and the club won't He's going to lose so much money. "I think I can leave more easily now, but we will see," said Florin Tanase.

The FCSB football team meets, on Sunday, at 21:30, on the National Arena in the Capital, in a match counting for the 5th stage of League I.