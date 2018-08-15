 
     
Tear gas used in Victoriei Sq. non-lethal (Gendarmerie's Cazan)

The irritating tear gas used by the gendarmes during the 10 August rally in Bucharest's Victoriei Square was approved and non-lethal, being used to remove the turbulent persons, said on Thursday Major Laurentiu Cazan, who coordinated the gendarmes action at the rally.


"Those means are non-lethal. Those gas are approved, authorised, bought from certified manufacturers, legally. (...) We acted punctually (...) against those who were coming and attacking our enclosure. Our part there was to remove the turbulent persons, to make them flee the area," Cazan told the public TV broadcaster TVR 1.

He added that such means are used by almost all the order forces of the European Union and in addition the forces had no intention to harm the population.

When questioned what gas did they use on 10 August, Cazan answered the CS (Corson and Stoughton, ed. n.) type.

