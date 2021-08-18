 
     
Tecau-Krawietz duo advances to men's doubles R16 in Cincinnati

digisport.ro
Tecau Krawietz

Romanian-German double Horia Tecau/Kevin Krawietz on Tuesday progressed to the men's doubles round of 16 at the 4,845,025-USD Western and Southern Open tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio, the US, after defeating Argentina's Federico Delbonis/Diego Schwartzman double 7-5 6-3.

N.5 Tecau-Krawietz prevailed in an hour and 15 minutes.

For their performance so far, they won 23,260 US dollars and 90 doubles ATP points.

In the round of 16, the Romanian-German duo will face Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador)/Fabio Fognini (Italy) pairing.

Tecau is a 2012 winner of the tournament paired up with Sweden's Robert Lindstedt.

stiripesurse.ro
